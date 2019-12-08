Nigeria: DSS Says Sowore's Rearrest Video Mischief, Propaganda

8 December 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Department of State Services (DSS) says circulation of a video on attempt to rearrest Omoyele Sowore, the convener of the RevolutionNow protest in a courtroom, was a mischief.

Peter Afunanya, the DSS Public Relations' Officer (PRO) in a statement on Sunday in Abuja said the video was meant to serve as propaganda to bring the service to disrepute.

He said the statement was in response to the serial misinformation being circulated in the media on the involvement of the service in the incident that occurred on Dec. 6 at the Federal High Court.

Afunanya said Sowore's counsel Femi Falana had during the court proceeding informed the judge that he was suspicious of a move by the service to rearrest his client.

He said the court discountenanced the suspicion, noting that the service was law abiding and would not engage in the act.

The PRO said it was on that ground that the court adjourned till February, 2020.

According to him, when Sowore stepped out of the court and sighted operatives of the service within the premises, he ran back into the courtroom.

"In a bid to shield him from an imaginary arrest, his uncontrollable supporters mobbed him while chanting "you can't arrest him", thus the pandemonium that ensued.

"A critical look at the videos in circulation would convince any objective viewer that there was no DSS personnel during the entire period Sowore crowd acted out its orchestrated drama.

"DSS personnel were never, at any time, involved in the incident. In actual fact, it was his people who seized him," he said.

He said reports had shown that the court had adjourned peacefully before suddenly, the unruly crowd imported into the courtroom went into frenzy on suspicion that DSS was sighted at the court premises.

Afunanya said the eventual re-arrest of Sowore was effected outside the courtroom adding that his counsel had affirmed it.

According yo him, the DSS could not have invaded a courtroom including the one presided over by a respected Judge who is not only handling its case but whose order was unconditionally obeyed within a 24 hour ultimatum.

He said the service hold the judiciary in utmost respect and would continue to work with it for national peace and public safety. (NAN)

