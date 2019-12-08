Uganda: Death Toll in Bundibugyo Floods Jumps to 22, Several Missing

8 December 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Longino Muhindo and Felix Basiime

The search and rescue team in the western district of Bundibugyo have recovered 10 more bodies following heavy rains that have cause floods and landslides in the area. This brings the total number of bodies recovered so far to 22 as more people are still missing.

The floods and landslides have wreaked havoc in the district in a wake of heavy rains since last week.

River Tokwe also burst its banks following six-hour downpour on Saturday.

The district chairperson, Mr Mutegeki Ronald, said on Sunday that several other people are still missing in Bumpomboli village, Harugale Sub County and Kirindi trading centre.

"It's a very terrible and unfortunate situation. A lot of property including crops and houses have been destroyed, bridges have been washed away, roads submerged paralyzing the transport network," Mutegeki said.

According to Mutegeki, the most affected sub counties are; Harugale, Tokwe, Kirumya,Ngamba, Bukonzo, Bubukwanga and Bundibugyo town council.

He asked people living in areas that are prone to floods and landslides to relocate to safe places and also revealed that the displaced locals are at the moment taking refuge at schools and churches.

The Bwamba County MP Mr Richard Gafabusa, said the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) and minister of disaster have been informed to urgently distribute relief support to the affected communities.

The MP said Saturday that government had pledged to contribute Shs500,000 as burial expenses for those who died in the disaster.

The Red Cross Bundibugyo branch manager, Ms Diana Tumuhimbise said on Sunday that more than 4,000 people have been affected in the district and are in need of assistance.

"Our volunteers are not about to grow weary. We are saving lives. We are doing all it takes to rescue and transfer those alive to safe places," Uganda Red Cross tweeted on Saturday evening.

The district police commander Mr Swaibu Tsvangirai told Daily Monitor that they are still retrieving more bodies.

