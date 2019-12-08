Kenya: Kipchoge Awarded Honorary Doctorate Degree for Contribution to Sports

8 December 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

Olympic marathon champion and world record holder Eliud Kipchoge was on Friday conferred with an honorary doctorate degree by Laikipia University during the institution's 7th graduation ceremony.

Last week, the institution said it would confer Kipchoge with a Honorary Degree of Doctor of Science for his contribution to sports.

"Pursuant of Laikipia University Charter, 2013 Section III, (21) (4) (k) on the conferment of Honorary Degrees and upon recommendation of the University Senate and approval therefore by the Laikipia University council, the University has the pleasure of to present Mr Eliud Kipchoge to Kenyans and the international community for the award of Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) during the 7th graduation ceremony," Laikipia University said while honouring the athlete.

The 35-year-old will now be called Dr Eliud Kipchoge.

"Today I was awarded the Honorary Degree of Science from Laikipia University. I thank the university fraternity for this auspicious award. Thank you," Kipchoge said after being conferred.

The marathon champion was two weeks ago named the 2019 World Athletics Male Athlete of the year.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko Arrested
Nigerian Publisher/Politician Rearrested in Court After Release

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.