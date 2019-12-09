Nigerian Pastor Nabbed for Teen Girl's Rape

Abuja — Nigerian police have arrested a pastor for the alleged rape of a teenage girl under the pretext of making deliverance prayers for her.

The suspect named as Chukwudi Chukwumezie (aged 34) has been arrested in the southeastern Anambra State where he leads the Mountain Zion Deliverance Ministry.

Police alleged the violation occurred at a local hotel to which the suspect lured the 15-year-old after giving her N200 (more than R8).

The suspect has been arrested following a report by the victim's mother.

Medical examinations suggest the girl was raped.

John Abang, the regional Commissioner of Police, has ordered investigations.

"The case under is investigation after which suspect will be charged to court for prosecution," police spokesman, Haruna Mohammed, said.

Meanwhile, four children are among 16 people the military has rescued from the Boko Haram northeast of Nigeria in recent days.

Some 12 women were also liberated from the Islamist group.

In a related development, two female suicide bombers have been killed while infiltrating a military base in the Borno State.

"The eagle eyed soldiers deployed on sentry duty identified the criminal intruders and neutralised them before they could detonate their suicide vests," said Colonel Aminu Iliyasu, Nigerian Army spokesperson.