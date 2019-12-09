Rwanda Cycling Cup - Munyaneza Wins Final Race As Uwihirwe Secures Overall Victory

8 December 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Renus Byiza Uhiriwe completed a historic victory as the youngster Rwanda Cycling Cup winner on Saturday, with teammate Didier Munyaneza clinching the final race of the season.

2019 was yet another dominant season for Benediction Excel Energy as Munyaneza won three of the seven races that comprised this year's Rwanda Cycling Cup, while Diane Ingabire claimed the overall title in women's category.

The curtains came down on the year-round championship with the final race Kigali-Rwamagana-Kigali that saw the riders in elite men's category battling it out on a total 126.8km distance, which Munyaneza covered in 3 hours, 20 minutes and 55 seconds.

Joseph Areruya, the reigning African Cyclist of the Year, finished second after edging Eric Manizabayo in the sprint to the line, with the two trailing Munyaneza by 57 seconds.

Uhiriwe finished in 15th position, followed by Shemu Nsengiyumva. The latter finished second in the general classification.

19-year old Uhiriwe takes over the crown from veteran Gasore Hategeka (2016, 2018) who was last year's winner, and the only rider to win the coveted title more than once since its inception in 2015.

Besides Gasore, who represents Nyabihu Cycling Club, the titles of all the other seasons have gone to Benediction riders; Jean Bosco Nsengimana (2015), Patrick Byukusenge (2017) and now newly crowned Uhiriwe.

Riding for Rwamagana-based Les Amis Sportif, Jean Bosco Hategekimana was double-decorated as he took home the final race's win and overall trophy in men's junior category.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Rwanda
East Africa
Sport
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko Arrested
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Nigerian Publisher/Politician Rearrested in Court After Release

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.