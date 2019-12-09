Rwanda Cycling Cup - Munyaneza Wins Final Race As Uwihirwe Secures Overall Victory

Renus Byiza Uhiriwe completed a historic victory as the youngster Rwanda Cycling Cup winner on Saturday, with teammate Didier Munyaneza clinching the final race of the season.

2019 was yet another dominant season for Benediction Excel Energy as Munyaneza won three of the seven races that comprised this year's Rwanda Cycling Cup, while Diane Ingabire claimed the overall title in women's category.

The curtains came down on the year-round championship with the final race Kigali-Rwamagana-Kigali that saw the riders in elite men's category battling it out on a total 126.8km distance, which Munyaneza covered in 3 hours, 20 minutes and 55 seconds.

Joseph Areruya, the reigning African Cyclist of the Year, finished second after edging Eric Manizabayo in the sprint to the line, with the two trailing Munyaneza by 57 seconds.

Uhiriwe finished in 15th position, followed by Shemu Nsengiyumva. The latter finished second in the general classification.

19-year old Uhiriwe takes over the crown from veteran Gasore Hategeka (2016, 2018) who was last year's winner, and the only rider to win the coveted title more than once since its inception in 2015.

Besides Gasore, who represents Nyabihu Cycling Club, the titles of all the other seasons have gone to Benediction riders; Jean Bosco Nsengimana (2015), Patrick Byukusenge (2017) and now newly crowned Uhiriwe.

Riding for Rwamagana-based Les Amis Sportif, Jean Bosco Hategekimana was double-decorated as he took home the final race's win and overall trophy in men's junior category.