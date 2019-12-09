Rwanda: Handball - Police and Nairobi Water Crowned Regional Champions

8 December 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Rwanda's Police handball club (men) and Kenya's Nairobi Water (women) were on Saturday crowned regional champions after winning titles of the 2019 East and Central Africa Handball Federation (ECAHF) tournament in Kigali.

Police claimed their second title after besting local rivals APR 30-21 in the final, while Nairobi Water beat UR Rukara, of Rwanda, 26-21 in the title decider.

It was a return of the favour for Police when it mattered the most following their narrow 38-37 defeat to APR in the preliminary round on Tuesday.

Saturday (finals)

Women

UR Rukara 21-26 Nairobi Water

Men

Police 30-21 APR

Read the original article on New Times.

Copyright © 2019 The New Times.

