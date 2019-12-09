Rwanda: Two Late Goals Against Gasogi Power APR to Six-Point Lead

With the rest of the top four teams yet to play their weekend matches, APR have opened up a six-point lead following their dramatic 3-2 win over Gasogi United at Kigali Stadium on Saturday.

The hard-fought victory left APR, record 17-time champions, on 31 points despite facing Gasogi without their captain Thierry Manzi and his centre-back partner Ange Mutsinzi due to illness.

Gasogi, one of the newcomers in the topflight league this season, seemed in command of the game, but two goals in the final ten minutes secured all the points for Mohammed Adil Erradi's side who, as a result, extended their unbeaten run to 13 matches this term.

Striker Dany Usengimana broke the deadlock to put APR ahead in the 43rd minute after receiving a beautiful pass from Djabel Manishimwe, and his 9th goal of the season proved the only difference at the break.

After a quiet first-half, Gasogi returned so much better in the second period and their efforts were rewarded in the 48th minute when Isaac Muganza leveled with a powerful header off a corner from Felix Ndekwe.

Four minutes later, Muganza scored his second goal on the night to put Gasogi in control.

It did not look like APR would even rescue a draw, let alone winning the game, but they kept the fight on as Moroccan tactician Erradi made two strategic changes that influenced the play, with Manishimwe and Djuma Nizeyimana making way for Anicet Ishimwe and Kevin Ishimwe.

With ten minutes to clock, right-back Fitina Omborenga forced a way back into the game for APR with an equalizer before, two minutes later, Yves Mugunga netted the winner.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Sport Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In other matches, AS Muhanga stunned SC Kiyovu 1-0, Bugesera and Musanze played out a goalless draw, whereas Sunrise also held Etincelles to a barren stalemate.

The league action continues Sunday with four games on the card, with third-placed Police hosting fourth-placed Mukura at Kigali Stadium, starting at 1pm, before strugglers AS Kigali and bottom side Gicumbi square off at 3:30pm at the same venue.

Elsewhere champions Rayon Sports travel to Bugesera Stadium looking for a vital win away to Heroes FC, while Marines will be up against Espoir at Umuganda Stadium.

The two games get underway at 3pm.

Sunday

Police vs Mukura - 13:00

Marines vs Espoir - 15:00

Heroes vs Rayon - 15:00

AS Kigali vs Gicumbi - 15:30

Saturday

APR 3-2 Gasogi

Bugesera 0-0 Musanze

Etincelles 0-0 Sunrise

Muhanga 1-0 Kiyovu