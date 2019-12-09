Rwanda: Two Late Goals Against Gasogi Power APR to Six-Point Lead

8 December 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Richard Bishumba

With the rest of the top four teams yet to play their weekend matches, APR have opened up a six-point lead following their dramatic 3-2 win over Gasogi United at Kigali Stadium on Saturday.

The hard-fought victory left APR, record 17-time champions, on 31 points despite facing Gasogi without their captain Thierry Manzi and his centre-back partner Ange Mutsinzi due to illness.

Gasogi, one of the newcomers in the topflight league this season, seemed in command of the game, but two goals in the final ten minutes secured all the points for Mohammed Adil Erradi's side who, as a result, extended their unbeaten run to 13 matches this term.

Striker Dany Usengimana broke the deadlock to put APR ahead in the 43rd minute after receiving a beautiful pass from Djabel Manishimwe, and his 9th goal of the season proved the only difference at the break.

After a quiet first-half, Gasogi returned so much better in the second period and their efforts were rewarded in the 48th minute when Isaac Muganza leveled with a powerful header off a corner from Felix Ndekwe.

Four minutes later, Muganza scored his second goal on the night to put Gasogi in control.

It did not look like APR would even rescue a draw, let alone winning the game, but they kept the fight on as Moroccan tactician Erradi made two strategic changes that influenced the play, with Manishimwe and Djuma Nizeyimana making way for Anicet Ishimwe and Kevin Ishimwe.

With ten minutes to clock, right-back Fitina Omborenga forced a way back into the game for APR with an equalizer before, two minutes later, Yves Mugunga netted the winner.

In other matches, AS Muhanga stunned SC Kiyovu 1-0, Bugesera and Musanze played out a goalless draw, whereas Sunrise also held Etincelles to a barren stalemate.

The league action continues Sunday with four games on the card, with third-placed Police hosting fourth-placed Mukura at Kigali Stadium, starting at 1pm, before strugglers AS Kigali and bottom side Gicumbi square off at 3:30pm at the same venue.

Elsewhere champions Rayon Sports travel to Bugesera Stadium looking for a vital win away to Heroes FC, while Marines will be up against Espoir at Umuganda Stadium.

The two games get underway at 3pm.

Sunday

Police vs Mukura - 13:00

Marines vs Espoir - 15:00

Heroes vs Rayon - 15:00

AS Kigali vs Gicumbi - 15:30

Saturday

APR 3-2 Gasogi

Bugesera 0-0 Musanze

Etincelles 0-0 Sunrise

Muhanga 1-0 Kiyovu

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Rwanda
East Africa
Sport
Soccer
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko Arrested
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Nigerian Publisher/Politician Rearrested in Court After Release

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.