Nigeria to Unveil New Visa Regime This Year - Official

Photo: Pixabay
8 December 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Comptroller General (CGI) of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammad Babandede, says the federal government plans to introduce a new visa regime to boost the economy.

Mr Babandede said this at the 2019 dinner and award night organised by the service in Abuja.

He added that the new visa regime will be unveiled by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, before the end of 2019.

He said that the regime would put Nigeria in line with global practice adding that the system would be transparent and that security would not be compromised.

"The e-visa policy will encourage investors to Nigeria thereby generating Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) for Nigeria and making Nigeria a most preferred destination through transparency in administration and facilitation of facilities by service.

"I assure you that it will be transparent and we will remove cash payment and ensure no security is compromised.

"It is a balance between facilitation, transparency and protection of national security," he said.

Mr Babandede assured that the service would deliver on its mandate by em-placing efficient border security and migration management to strengthen Nigeria's security architecture in 2020.

He commended the team who was recognised for developing software for officers to take e- examinations.

"As you are aware, we are a regimented institution. We have done all we can in 2019 by dismissing officers for corruption, absenteeism, reduction of ranks of officers and investigating those who took money from applicants or ordinary Nigerians illegally.

"So having worked tirelessly, we should dedicate a day to commend those who have served well and this would also serve as an example to others so they can follow the part.

"Governance is not about punishing people every day. It is also about rewarding and bridging gaps between officers and men by coming together, dining, dancing and rejoicing," he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the awardees were drawn from all commands of the NIS and were recognised for gallantry, bravery, resourcefulness and expertise in the course of their duties in 2019.

The Comptroller General also received an award presented to him by the Interior Minister, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Georgina Ekeoma-Ehuria. (NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
Migration
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko Arrested
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Nigerian Publisher/Politician Rearrested in Court After Release

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.