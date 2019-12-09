Nigeria: Iheanacho Scores Again As Leicester City Close Gap On Liverpool

8 December 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

After waiting for 25 games before scoring his first Premier League goal last weekend, Super Eagles striker, Kelechi Iheanacho, was on target again on Sunday for Leicester City in their 4-1 demolition of Aston Villa.

The maximum point secured by the Foxes on Sunday has helped the team narrow the gap between them and table-toppers Liverpool back to eight points.

Iheanacho, 23, was the hero for the Foxes last week against Everton, with the Nigerian star setting up Jamie Vardy before scoring a late winner.

While Iheanacho missed the win over Watford during the week, he justified the chance given to him on Sunday by manager Brendan Rodgers as he marked his first league start in a year against Aston Villa on Sunday with another goal to his name.

Just as he did against Everton, Iheanacho provided an assist for Jamie Vardy for the opener before tapping in a James Maddison's cross for the Foxes' second.

Jack Grealish pulled one back for Aston Villa to halve the deficit shortly before halftime, but Jonny Evans restored Leicester's two-goal lead in the 49th minute before Vardy nailed the final coffin for Villa with his 75th minute goal.

Iheanacho played for 64 minutes in the away tie at Villa Park.

Sunday win is the eighth consecutive victory for Rodgers' side.

As it stands, the Foxes are six points clear of champions Man City, who were beaten 2-1 in Saturday's Manchester Derby while the Reds are still in sight albeit with an eight-point cushion.

Meanwhile, there was also another away win on Sunday in the Premier League as Sheffield United pipped Norwich City 2-1 at Carrow Road, Newcastle on their part left it late before securing a 2-1 win over Southampton at St James Park.

