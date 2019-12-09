South Africa: Demi-Leigh's Message to Zozibini Tunzi: 'We Did It Again!'

South Africa’s Zozibini Tunzi is crowned Miss Universe 2019.
9 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Nikita Coetzee

Johannesburg — Former Miss South Africa and Miss Universe, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters took some time to congratulate Zozibini Tunzi on her win on Sunday, saying that she is "proud" of the 26-year-old's achievement.

Demi was crowned Miss Universe in 2017, making her only the second South African to achieve the feat at the time.

Of course, Zozibini now becomes the third after winning the Miss Universe 2019 title during the show in Atlanta, Georgia.

Sharing a message with Zozibini after the pageant, Demi said: "South Africa, we did it again! We did it again! Zozi, we are so proud of you, welcome to the Miss Universe sisterhood. We're all rooting for you. You did it! You did it!"

