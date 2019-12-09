South Africa: Deja Vu? Steve Harvey Announces Wrong Miss Universe 2019 National Costume Winner

Photo: ABS-CBN Entertainment/YouTube
South Africa’s Zozibini Tunzi is crowned Miss Universe 2019.
9 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Nikita Coetzee

Johannesburg — Did history just repeat itself?

After wowing the judges and fans throughout the competition Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi managed to swoop the title, taking over from Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.

During the 2019 Miss Universe pageant, comedian Steve Harvey, who hosted the pageant for the fifth time, made a mistake when announcing the winner of the national costume competition and some fans of the competition were not having it.

Steve announced Miss Philippines as the national costume winner, and at the same time an image of Miss Philippines came up on the screen, but when the camera turned back to Steve, he was standing next to the actual winner of the competition - Malaysia.

Miss Malaysia, Shweta Sekhon, awkwardly pulled the microphone closer to her, saying: "Can I say something? It's not Philippines, it's Malaysia."

Steve quickly explained: "I just read that in the teleprompter."

The mistake took people back to 2015 when Steve accidentally announced Colombia as the winner of the competition, when it was really Miss Philippines who won.

Twitter was also upset with Steve on Sunday for jokes he made about Colombian drug cartels when speaking to Miss Colombia. The comedian joked that although Colombians may have forgiven him for his mistake in 2015, the cartel did not.

Source: The Juice

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

More on This
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe
Miss South Africa Asks Men to Write Love Letters Against Violence
South Africa's Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters Is Miss Universe - VIDEO
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko Arrested
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Nigerian Publisher/Politician Rearrested in Court After Release

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.