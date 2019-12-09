South Africa: Deja Vu? Steve Harvey Announces Wrong Miss Universe 2019 National Costume Winner

Johannesburg — Did history just repeat itself?

After wowing the judges and fans throughout the competition Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi managed to swoop the title, taking over from Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.

During the 2019 Miss Universe pageant, comedian Steve Harvey, who hosted the pageant for the fifth time, made a mistake when announcing the winner of the national costume competition and some fans of the competition were not having it.

Steve announced Miss Philippines as the national costume winner, and at the same time an image of Miss Philippines came up on the screen, but when the camera turned back to Steve, he was standing next to the actual winner of the competition - Malaysia.

Miss Malaysia, Shweta Sekhon, awkwardly pulled the microphone closer to her, saying: "Can I say something? It's not Philippines, it's Malaysia."

Steve quickly explained: "I just read that in the teleprompter."

The mistake took people back to 2015 when Steve accidentally announced Colombia as the winner of the competition, when it was really Miss Philippines who won.

Twitter was also upset with Steve on Sunday for jokes he made about Colombian drug cartels when speaking to Miss Colombia. The comedian joked that although Colombians may have forgiven him for his mistake in 2015, the cartel did not.

Source: The Juice