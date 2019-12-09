South Africa: Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi Crowned Miss Universe

South Africa’s Zozibini Tunzi is crowned Miss Universe 2019.
9 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Nikita Coetzee

Johannesburg — Ladies and gentlemen, your new Miss Universe is Miss South Africa, Zozibini Tunzi!

Sunday 8 December saw the crowning of the 68th Miss Universe at the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

The three-hour show was hosted once again by award-winning comedian, Steve Harvey alongside actress and former beauty queen Vanessa Lachey, and saw performances by Fifth Harmony member, Ally Brooke.

After wowing the judges and fans throughout the competition Zozibini managed to swoop the title, taking over from Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.

Zozibini is the third South African to win the Miss Universe crown. The first was Margaret Gardiner in 1978, followed by Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters in 2017.

She is also the first Miss Universe to wear the brand-new "Power of Unity" crown which is said to be worth R73 million.

Source: The Juice

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

