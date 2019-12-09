Kenya: Cecafa Suspend Kimanzi for Two Matches

8 December 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Kampala, Uganda — Harambee Stars head coach Francis Kimanzi will not be on the touchline for the team's remaining two Group B matches after he was hit with a two match ban by the CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup organizing Committee.

Kimanzi was suspended for allegedly inciting the players not to honor the opening match of the tournament on Sunday against Tanzania as some of the Kilimanjaro Stars players did not have passports during the check-up.

"We have heard the same but we are yet to receive any official communication from CECAFA regarding the suspension. We will wait to get the letter then decide on the way forward," Harambee Stars Team manager Ronny Oyando told Capital Sport.

Capital Sport has learnt that the decision was made by the organizers after a meeting on Sunday evening following completion of group matches.

The game's kick off delayed for about 10 minutes as the Kenyan contingent complained that three of the Tanzanian players did not have passports, a requisite pre-match document.

The Tanzanians walked out of the tunnel alone and the Kenyan starting players followed behind them sooner after they were already in the pitch.

