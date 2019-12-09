Tanzania: Condolences Pour in for Mufuruki, Body Expected Today

AS the year 2019 comes to an end, it will certainly leave an indelible mark to the business community, entrepreneurs and Tanzanians in general after the Angel of Death robbed them of a widely recognised smart and talented businessman, Ali Mufuruki (61).

Mufuruki, the founder (CEOrt) was promoted to glory at Morningside Hospital - Johannesburg in South Africa on Sunday at around 4am.

A close friend to the family Mr Gilmas Kasiga said yesterday that the body of the fallen businessman is expected to be transported back to Dar es Salaam today.

He revealed that friends and other mourners were still waiting for the widow and other family members to arrive in Dar es Salaam from South Africa before proceeding with burial arrangements.

His wife and children had accompanied him to the hospital. Mr Kasiga said the late Mufuruki was airlifted to the South African hospital from Dar es Salaam where he was admitted at Aga Khan Hospital.

"He fell sick from normal flue a week ago, but later it was confirmed that he had pneumonia," said Mr Kasiga noting that on last Saturday he (late Mufuruki) was rushed to South Africa.

A cross section of leaders and the general public in the country were engulfed in grief as the nation mourned the demise of the businessman.

President John Magufuli said: "I have been saddened by the death of my friend Ali Mufuruki; we will remember him for his patriotism and contribution in promoting the business sector and his advice to the government."

Minister for Industry and Trade, Mr Innocent Bashungwa tweeted: "I am deeply shocked by the sudden departure of our own Ali Mufuruki! Your astute leadership in the business community, you will be missed.

Your message on Nov 15th, 2019 was a sweet ending:" Honorable, the approval of TASAC has abundantly came out today. Thank you for your important intervention."