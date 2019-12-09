Kenya: Broke Gor Mahia Coach on the Verge of Leaving the Club

Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack is contemplating leaving the club due to what he says is a very hard working condition occasioned by the tough financial constraints currently bedeviling the reigning Kenya Premier League champions.

Polack has spoken of his frustrations by the ongoing players' strike over delayed salaries for the last four months.

UNPAID SALARIES

The Briton says he and his family are also feeling the pain of being broke.

K'Ogalo players, who are not participating in the ongoing Cecafa Senior Challange, have skipped training sessions at Camp Toyoyo since Thursday.

Cliffton Miheso, captain Kenneth Muguna, his assistant Joash Onyango and Lawrence Juma are the only club players who are with Harambee Stars in Uganda for the regional tournament.

"Things are continuing to be tough not only to the players but also for me. I'm the sole breadwinner for my family back at home and I have to pay for their house and take care of them. I will have to make a decision in a few days on the way forward," said Polack.

The British coach however remains hopeful that the club management will salvage the situation.

"I'm just around but I urge the players to train at home to be physically fit. My hands are tied and I can't discipline or fine them for not coming for training because they are financially down," he said.

TRANSFER WINDOW

Last week Polack told Nation Sport that club chairman Ambrose Rachier had promised to settle salary arrears but he revealed that the promise is yet to materialise.

Polack also lamented that the current situation has affected the team's preparations and performance in matches.

Gor Mahi has been hit with crippling financial challenges since the exit of their shirt sponsor SportPesa who were also league sponsor.

With the January transfer window around the corner, a number of player are rumoured to be on their way out of the 17 time KPL champions.

Defender Maurice Ojwang has already written a letter asking to be allowed to leave, while Muguna, also through a sporting agency, has requested to be released.

K'Ogalo, whose league match against Kisumu All Stars was postponed to December 22, currently tops the table with 24 points but have 3 matches in hand.