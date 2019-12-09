Kenya: Polack - Muguna Didn't Fake Injury to Avoid Playing for Gor Mahia

8 December 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Cecil Odongo

Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack has defended captain Kenneth Muguna over claims that he feigned injury so as not to play for the club in the past three Kenya Premier League matches.

The midfielder last turned up for K'Ogalo during the Mashemeji Derby against AFC Leopards and a section of the fans have been questioning how he quickly recovered in less than a month to play for Harambee Stars in Cecafa Senior Challenge, which is ongoing in Uganda.

The fans had blasted the player for lack of respect and using the current financial situation to despise the club by faking injury as a way of protesting over delayed salaries.

But Polack has dismissed these critics, stating that the player was genuinely injured but has now fully recovered.

"Kenneth had an injury and he didn't fake it as some of the fans are trying to imply. He has now recovered fully and that is why he is playing for Harambee Stars. I interact with this players daily and am sure he was truly injured," said Polack.

"Am sure that he will come back and play for us against Kisumu All Stars after the end of Cecafa and therefore the fans don't need to judge him harshly because he still plays an integral part in my team," he added.

Muguna is among the players who have openly shown their displeasure with the club and is also reported to have handed in a letter requesting to leave the Kenyan champions.

The player has received interest from DC Motema Pembe who outwitted K'Ogalo in the preliminary stage of a two-leg Caf Confederation Cup in October.

