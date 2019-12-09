South Africa: ANC NEC Must Send a Clear Message By Getting Tough On Bongani Bongo

9 December 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Keith Peacock

The case of Bongani Bongo should be before the NEC. This is not a simple case of corruption; it involves a serious allegation that Bongo attempted to undermine a parliamentary inquiry into Eskom by offering a bribe to an evidence leader.

Sunday 8 December was the start of the last meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the ANC for this year. There would have been time for some smiles at the self-inflicted implosion of the Democratic Alliance; the lack of traction of the EFF and tentative indications of the return of traditional ANC supporters in recent by-elections.

The ANC government has freed the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) from political interference and it has been given new powers, not least the NPA's Investigating Directorate (the New Scorpions). The NPA's previous reluctance to do its job in high-profile cases appears to have passed and those implicated in undermining the NPA's mandate have been dismissed.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, The Hawks, has been given talons and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has been tasked by the president with finalising numerous cases concerning state institutions and assets. In addition, the National Legislature's critical role of non-partisan oversight and scrutiny of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Corruption
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko Arrested
Nigerian Publisher/Politician Rearrested in Court After Release
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.