South Africa: ANC NEC Must Send a Clear Message By Getting Tough On Bongani Bongo

opinion

The case of Bongani Bongo should be before the NEC. This is not a simple case of corruption; it involves a serious allegation that Bongo attempted to undermine a parliamentary inquiry into Eskom by offering a bribe to an evidence leader.

Sunday 8 December was the start of the last meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the ANC for this year. There would have been time for some smiles at the self-inflicted implosion of the Democratic Alliance; the lack of traction of the EFF and tentative indications of the return of traditional ANC supporters in recent by-elections.

The ANC government has freed the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) from political interference and it has been given new powers, not least the NPA's Investigating Directorate (the New Scorpions). The NPA's previous reluctance to do its job in high-profile cases appears to have passed and those implicated in undermining the NPA's mandate have been dismissed.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, The Hawks, has been given talons and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has been tasked by the president with finalising numerous cases concerning state institutions and assets. In addition, the National Legislature's critical role of non-partisan oversight and scrutiny of...