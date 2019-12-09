South Africa: Traditional and Khoi-SAN Leadership Act 'Brings Back Apartheid Bantustans', Say Activists

analysis

In a recent article in Maverick Citizen, we explained that the Traditional and Khoi-san Leadership Act was likely to rob millions of rural people, women in particular, of their rights. Maverick Citizen sought the views of rural land activists from Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, North West and Limpopo who have been particularly vociferous in the fight against this bill taking hold and championing the rights of rural communities.

Last week, Parliament announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa had signed the controversial Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Bill (TKLA) into an act. Among other things, the act grants traditional leaders the power to take decisions on communal land such as signing deals with investment companies without consent from those whose land rights are directly affected.

In the announcement, the Presidency said:

"The Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act seeks to transform traditional and Khoi-San institutions in line with constitutional imperatives, such as the Bill of Rights and restore the integrity and legitimacy of the institutions of traditional and Khoi-San leadership in line with customary law and practices."

However, Nomonde Phindani, an activist representing the Rural Women's Assembly, South Africa in the Eastern Cape has a different understanding. She said:

"The rural women of South Africa...