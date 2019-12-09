South Africa: Baviaanskloof - Where the Lionheart Dwells

9 December 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By James Blignaut

Deafening is the cry of the dry heat - bellowing off the Baviaanskloof's endless array of rocks, rocks which are strewn lavishly among the plucky spekboom and thicket. The heat seeks to destroy the will to live while lapping up moisture from any source it can find. It is as if nature is seeking to reclaim this parcel of land for herself. Only the foolhardy can even think of venturing out of the comfort of the air-cooled double cab, let alone try to carve out a living here.

There are, however, a few determined farmers, barely more than a dozen, who call the Western Baviaanskloof home. They are Homo supercalifragilisticexpialidocious on steroids. Not unlike the Spekboom, they hang in against all odds. With an iron will to not only survive, but also improve, prosper and restore, they valiantly soldier on, fighting forward with an unwavering expectation that tomorrow it will rain, tomorrow it will be cooler, tomorrow there will be a market for their products - and for that tomorrow they prepare today.

The farm Sewefontein, with its seven fountains and wild fig tree forest, is a community farm and home...

