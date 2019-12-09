South Africa: Cricket South Africa Fudges and Muddles Along Amid a Crisis

9 December 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Judith February

Saving cricket in South Africa would mean the CSA board members falling on their swords. But this is South Africa, where accountability is not a strength.

As if rolling electricity blackouts are not enough, the past week has seen us witness the near-unravelling of Cricket South Africa.

It had all the makings of palace intrigue with independent board members resigning citing governance failures, a key sponsor withdrawing and the drama eventually resulting in the suspension of CEO Thabang Moroe.

On Saturday afternoon we watched as CSA board president Chris Nenzani calmly told us that all was under control. In the circumstances, it seemed a little like a non sequitur.

Nenzani has skilfully managed to escape unscathed from the entire debacle. Throughout that Saturday press conference, he made sure to distance himself and the board from reports of serious governance failures, lack of funding, wasteful expenditure, and even "capture" within CSA.

Board members clearly closed ranks at the pivotal moment. Nenzani himself has seemingly done enough to shore up support within the members' council and retain his position, as have the other board members. They presented Moroe's actions as a near "act of God" for which they could claim no responsibility,...

