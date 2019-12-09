Zimbabwe: 700 Tonnes of Maize for Makonde Drought Relief

9 December 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Conrad Mupesa

Makonde District in Mashonaland West Province has received 705 tonnes of maize that will be disbursed to households under the Government's drought relief programme, the district development coordinator Mr Benjamin Zivanai has said.

He said the allocation was meant to help vulnerable families in both rural and urban areas of the district.

"We received an allocation of 705 tonnes of maize from Government, which is aimed at helping 14 055 households in the whole district," he said.

"To date, we have disbursed 406 tonnes of maize to 8 274 households in the rural areas throughout the district," Mr Zivanai said.

