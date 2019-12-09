South Africa: Twelve Years of Load Shedding - Written, Starring & Directed By the ANC

9 December 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stephen Grootes

The ANC will no doubt deny that it can be held responsible for load shedding and it will explain how mistakes were made. But it has not, as far as is known, closed down Chancellor House. It has not even subjected the culprits for Eskom's diabolical decline, including Jacob Zuma, to any disciplinary processes. Where the Eskom disaster is concerned, the ANC has done... nothing.

This week, South Africa will mark 12 years since the advent of load shedding. It is a moment marked by Eskom moving to Stage Four on Friday, followed by a weekend of darkness and generator noise piercing the otherwise dead quiet spaces. While Eskom has explained time and time again the mechanical reasons for the problem, in essence, this has always been a political problem of managing and governing resources. It is sometimes forgotten how important the role of corruption has been in prolonging the biggest problem our country faces.

And it should not be forgotten that at all times, the people who made the mistakes, the people who indulged in corruption, and the people who have created the deep crisis that we are in now, come from, and were protected by, South Africa's very...

