South Africa: From Heroes to Zeros - How Our Mighty Have Fallen

opinion

Watching so many in our government fall from grace has been the biggest disappointment of this decade. Heroes don't turn into villains for the sake of it. We have to remember that even those fighting the good fight were marinaded in the evil and corruption that was apartheid.

I came across a request on a social network website from a writer seeking help with a difficulty he was experiencing in developing a storyline. The difficulty was that he wanted one of his heroic characters to turn into a villain, but didn't know how to achieve that in a believable manner.

According to the writer, his dilemma was "that I have no idea what causes someone to go from good to bad. I have a hard time picturing what could drive someone to start attacking and fighting against the people he continues to care about most and to abandon their own morals".

The writer's request attracted several insightful responses. One respondent said:

"As long as your motives are real, and your character does not just turn bad for the hell of it, your readers will be fine."

Another respondent asked whether the hero who is about to be the villain "is...