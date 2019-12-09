Zimbabwe: Daring Council Security Sells Stand to Two Homeseekers

A Victoria Falls municipal police employee faces jail for fraud after he sold to two different people, a housing stand allocated to him by council.

Council employees are entitled to housing stands at a discount, depending on grade, after serving the authority for more than two years.

Obvious Nkomo, aged 31, and residing at Rest Camp, a council property leased to Rest Camp Safaris, is accused of selling the stand to Rufious Mwandina for US$14 000 after he had also sold it to another home seeker, whose details were not given in court.

Nkomo was arrested after both buyers came across each other at the piece of land as they went to deliver some building material.

He offered to refund Mwandina who opted to report him to the police.

Victoria Falls magistrate Rangarirai Gakanje found Nkomo guilty of fraud on Friday and remanded him in custody to Monday for sentencing.

On Friday, Nkomo pleaded to be allowed to repay Mwandina his money to which the magistrate said it was not possible as he earned a paltry ZWL$1 800 against what he owes.

Prosecutor Sithabile Daka said Nkomo and Mwandina signed an agreement of sale early this year after the latter had finished paying for the stand.

"Mwandina approached Nkomo wanting to buy the residential stand in April in Mkhosana suburb. The complainant made a deposit of US$8 000 into Nkomo's bank account and paid the balance of US$6 000 cash on April 17 after which the two signed an agreement of sale," said the prosecutor.

The court heard that recently, Mwandina went to the piece of land to deliver some building material and found an unnamed man who had also delivered his own material intending to build a house.

The two home seekers discovered they had both been duped by Nkomo.

Mwandina reported the matter to the police leading to Nkomo's arrest.