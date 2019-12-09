Zimbabwe: Daring Council Security Sells Stand to Two Homeseekers

9 December 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)

A Victoria Falls municipal police employee faces jail for fraud after he sold to two different people, a housing stand allocated to him by council.

Council employees are entitled to housing stands at a discount, depending on grade, after serving the authority for more than two years.

Obvious Nkomo, aged 31, and residing at Rest Camp, a council property leased to Rest Camp Safaris, is accused of selling the stand to Rufious Mwandina for US$14 000 after he had also sold it to another home seeker, whose details were not given in court.

Nkomo was arrested after both buyers came across each other at the piece of land as they went to deliver some building material.

He offered to refund Mwandina who opted to report him to the police.

Victoria Falls magistrate Rangarirai Gakanje found Nkomo guilty of fraud on Friday and remanded him in custody to Monday for sentencing.

On Friday, Nkomo pleaded to be allowed to repay Mwandina his money to which the magistrate said it was not possible as he earned a paltry ZWL$1 800 against what he owes.

Prosecutor Sithabile Daka said Nkomo and Mwandina signed an agreement of sale early this year after the latter had finished paying for the stand.

"Mwandina approached Nkomo wanting to buy the residential stand in April in Mkhosana suburb. The complainant made a deposit of US$8 000 into Nkomo's bank account and paid the balance of US$6 000 cash on April 17 after which the two signed an agreement of sale," said the prosecutor.

The court heard that recently, Mwandina went to the piece of land to deliver some building material and found an unnamed man who had also delivered his own material intending to build a house.

The two home seekers discovered they had both been duped by Nkomo.

Mwandina reported the matter to the police leading to Nkomo's arrest.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko Arrested
Nigerian Publisher/Politician Rearrested in Court After Release
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.