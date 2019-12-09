Botswana: EU Not Ready to Import Nhabe Beef

8 December 2019
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Esther Mmolai

Maun — European Union (EU)'s Head of Cooperation, Mr Federico Berna says EU markets are not ready to import beef from the Ngamiland region.

Responding to a question during a press conference recently, Mr Berna noted that for EU to import beef, there was need for approval from the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE), whose mission was to ensure transparency and enhance knowledge of the worldwide animal health situation.

Ngamiland region has been declared a red zone due to occurrence of livestock diseases such as Foot and Mouth Disease and farmers have been struggling to secure markets.

The press conference followed a visit to Maun by EU delegation, whose mission was to appreciate how the beef industry operates and they toured one of the local farms to see production.

The purpose of the visit was also to appreciate, from the local context, issues of national interest in terms of developments, challenges encountered by the community, and how they address issues such as human wildlife conflict and how the tourism industry benefits the community.

Mr Berna revealed that while they appreciated efforts by Botswana to implement some initiatives, such as commodity based trade (CBT) concept, there were no plans to buy meat from the region.

The implementation of the CBT concept is expected to help in processing of beef in the red zone region to accepted standards for local, Southern African region and international markets.

It will also help address lack of markets for the Ngamiland beef.

Mr Berna appreciated that beef was the second Botswana product to be exported to EU markets after diamonds.

The EU agreement enables Botswana to export beef duty and quota-free to the EU.

He said it was important for Botswana to intensify its efforts on securing lucrative markets regionally, as it was producing quality beef, which could attract a lot of attention if there was a sound marketing strategy in place.

Head of delegation, Mr Jan Sadek explained that EU supported economic diversification drive, adding that the beef industry was another area that had the potential to help in the drive.

He pledged EU support for Botswana's efforts to diversify its economy, saying they wanted the country to become more export focused and not only diamonds and beef.

EU support to Botswana is to contribute to inclusive economic development through the development of diversified sources of economic growth and labour market relevant skills and competencies as well as relevant reform measures with a focus on gender equality policies and women economic empowerment.

He expressed delight that they managed to interact with farmers at the farms and also toured the quarantine to appreciate how it worked.

"Our trip to the farms was an eye opener as we learnt about the quarantine system and how complex it is before selling the cattle," he said.

Furthermore, Mr Sadek said EU supported Botswana on areas such as job creation, adding that they had a support programme for Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) reforms.

The programme supports developing and aligning the technical and vocational education and training systems in Botswana.

He revealed that the programme aimed to address the problem of mismatch between qualifications produced by the education system and the requirements of the labour market, which was an inhibiting factor in the country for private sector development and job creation.

The programme also seeks to increase the readiness of TVET graduates by strengthening the governance of the TVET system, improving the quality and relevance of TVET programmes.

It also supports the introduction of TVET at senior schools level, through the implementation of multiple education pathways and enhancing the transition of the labour market through gender sensitive work based learning opportunities.

Source : BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Botswana Daily News

Most Popular
Botswana
Southern Africa
Business
External Relations
Agribusiness
Europe and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko Arrested
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Nigerian Publisher/Politician Rearrested in Court After Release

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.