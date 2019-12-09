South Africa: Gift of the Givers - 'Eastern Cape Drought Disaster Worsening'

9 December 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Imtiaz Sooliman

Gift of the Givers' Dr Imtiaz Sooliman makes a heartfelt and urgent plea for support in assisting those hit by the devastating drought in the Eastern and Northern Cape.

Cries of desperation, long early-morning queues, frantic calls and persistent knocking on doors of Gift of the Givers team members; communities are at a loss what to do as dam after dam, river after river and borehole after borehole shuts down. Add to that load shedding.

Small town economies dependent on festive season tourists are at their wits' end as water is simply not available to service paying guests. This challenging scenario is about to become a nightmare as thousands of economically active citizens return home to the Eastern Cape in the coming days. Water demands are going to increase exponentially, amplifying the expanding crisis.

Gift of the Givers' rapid response teams are battling to keep up with the demands. Frantically drilling more boreholes, adding a third water tanker (Isuzu gave us three water tankers and three bakkies), more tankers from AECI are expected, increasing the number of JoJo tanks to store water overnight (JoJo Tank company gave us 200 JoJo tanks), more pumps will be installed in the coming days...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

