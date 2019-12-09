Kenyans Sweep in Obama's Birthplace

Photo: Elias Makori/Daily Nation
Honolulu Marathon women's winner Margaret Muriuki is congratulated by her manager Joke Van de Veen of Volare Sport after winning the race on December 8, 2019.
8 December 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Elias Makori

Honolulu, the city that brought forth USA's first black president - Kenyan-American Barack Obama - continued to celebrate Kenyan stories with Titus Ekiru and Margaret Wangari leading a sweep of the Honolulu Marathon titles on Sunday.

And what's more, defending champion Ekiru, 27, set a new course record, defending his title in two hours, seven minutes and 59 seconds to become the fastest man over the Marathon in the Island of Hawaii.

The win came after another Kenyan, US-based Edward Cheserek, won the curtain-raising mile race on Saturday in four minutes and 53 seconds.

It was 33-year-old Wangari's marathon debut, and she dedicated her 2:31:09 victory to her ailing mother, Agnes Muthoni Kenyua.

"My mother was diagnosed with kidney failure but despite her illness, she has been praying for me a lot," said an emotional Wangari, who left the track (5,000 metres) to focus on the road, making her 42km debut on Sunday.

She also dedicated the win to her four-year-old daughter Lynnolive Jemutai and husband Jacob Kipchum Yator.

Fellow Kenyan, US-based Betsy Saina, who has been training in Flagstaff, Arizona, was second in 2:31:51.

Saina blamed herself for underrating the tough course in the Hawaiian State capital.

"I came here as favourite and I thought I'd push later in the race, but I think I underrated the course a bit," the Iowa State University running legend told Nation Sport.

In the men's race, Ekiru led a clean sweep of the podium and said there's no time to celebrate as he heads back home to prepare for his entry into the rich World Marathon Majors circuit.

He plans to attack the Tokyo Marathon on March 1 and will be knocking on selectors' doors for an Olympic ticket.

Former winner Wilson Chebet was a distant second in 2:13:13 after experiencing some problems with his right thigh muscle in the second half, with Edwin Koech (2:14:19) completing the Kenyan sweep.

"There's very little time between now and the Tokyo Marathon so I won't celebrate too much this Christmas when I get back to Kapsabet as I have to start early preparations," said Ekiru, who shattered the course record of 2:08:27 set in 2017 by fellow Kenyan Lawrence Cherono.

Ekiru's story has been that of battling poverty to make a living through sport.

The rising star from Turkana didn't finish primary school education, dropping out of primary school at Kosirai in Nandi County due to his family's state of poverty.

He got a cheque of $40,000 (Sh4 million), with $25,000 (Sh2.5 million) for the win, $10,000 (Sh1 million) for the course record and a further time bonus of $5,000 (Sh500,000) for running a sub-2:08 time.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerian Publisher/Politician Rearrested in Court After Release
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko Arrested

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.