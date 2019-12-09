Zimbabwe: Norwegian Tourist Loses Tooth, Valuables in Victoria Falls Robbery

8 December 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)

A Norwegian tourist lost a front tooth after a suspected robber punched her on the face before fleeing into the bush with her handbag containing travel documents, Visa card and US$70 on Friday evening.

According to a report made to the police, Eva Katrine Alltras, aged 37, was in the company of a male counterpart believed to be her husband when the incident happened.

The couple was reportedly booked with Shearwater Adventures, a leading tour operator in Victoria Falls.

The robbery occurred near Three Monkeys Restaurant at the railway line as Alltras and the male partner walked past the railway line from town to Shearwater Explorer's Village lodge where they were booked.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson Sergeant Namatirai Mashona said she was yet to get details of the attack.

However, according to the report made at Victoria Falls police station, Alltras suffered minor injuries and lost one tooth after the suspected thief punched her as she and the male partner attempted to wrestle her bag.

She also allegedly fell to the ground after the attack and sustained minor bruises on the hand.

The tourist was rushed to The Health Bridge private hospital where she was treated and discharged.

In a separate incident, another tourist (details not given) who was a client of the same operator lost a digital camera at Jafuta Game Reserve where he was doing wildlife research as part of his studies.

The suspect, Ronald Muzamba, aged 28 and residing at Woodlands Farm outside Victoria Falls town was arrested after game rangers tracked his footprints.

Muzamba was charged with theft when he appeared before Victoria Falls magistrate Rangarirai Gakanje fro allegedly stealing the digital camera valued at RTGS$2 000.

In his defence, Muzamba claimed he had picked the camera.

The magistrate sentenced him to 12 months in prison before suspending two months on condition of good behaviour.

The remaining 10 months were suspended on condition that he completed 315 hours of community service at Masuwe Primary School.

Prosecutors said the unnamed client had been using the digital camera which belonged to Shearwater as he was conducting a research.

Muzamba was tracked to Monde where he had gone to watch a boozers' soccer match.

A number of tourists have lost property in the country's prime tourist district of Hwange which covers Victoria Falls.

In October this year, a British couple Robert Talbort and wife Andrea Moxham Talbort lost two cannon cameras and two lances, a Sumsung mobile phone handset, a purse containing US$300, a canvas safari bag, sunglasses and make-up bag when two robbers broke into their tent in which they were sleeping.

The couple was on holiday and booked at Hides Safari Camp in Dete.

Management at the private lodge on the edge of Hwange National Park offered RTGS$16 000 to any person with information about the two suspected robbers.

The value of stolen property was 2 990 Pounds and US$300.

