Botswana: Lobatse District Team Targets Ten Medals

8 December 2019
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Jeremiah Sejabosigo

Lobatse — The Lobatse district team is targeting to win at least 10 medals at the sixth Botswana Games which start in Gaborone tomorrow.

The district has assembled a team of 151 athletes and 35 officials to compete in 10 sporting codes comprising football, athletics, basketball, netball, karate, tennis, boxing, swimming, chess and badminton.

They will face stiff competition from 15 other districts of Gaborone, Central, Francistown, North West, Kweneng, Southern, Chobe, South East, Selebi Phikwe, North East, Sowa, Ghanzi, Jwaneng, Kgalagadi and Kgatleng.

The team's general manager, Moses Monnaatsie, explained on Friday that their preparations were on track.

Monnaatsie said they stepped up their preparations with a camp last week in which players were drilled in morning and afternoon training sessions.

"Our camp started on December 5 at the Institute of Health Sciences and will end on December 9 when we go to Gaborone. We are going there to compete in a way that will show our serious intentions to win," he said.

He said they would like to improve their medal record at the competition.

"When we look at our performance, in 2015 we came back from Francistown with one medal. We improved in 2017 from one to seven medals. This year we are expecting to increase the number to at least 10 medals," he said.

He expressed gratitude to different companies in Lobatse which assisted the team with kits and food for camp which included Botswana Meat Commission (BMC), Flo Tek, Builders World and Botswana Energy Regulatory Authority (BERA).

Botswana Games are held every two years to unearth promising young athletes in different sporting codes and prepare them for higher class competitions.

