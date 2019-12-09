Namibia: Pensioners Applaud Geingob On 'Caring Leadership'

The president of Namibia's Senior Citizens Association (NSCA), Bernhardt Tsanichab, has applauded president Hage Geingob on his win during the recent presidential and National Assembly elections.

"We as the pensioners would like to applaud president Geingob on winning the presidency for the next five years. We appreciate Geingob for his caring leadership," Tsanichab said. The president of the NSCA added that it was a tough race, but he won, and that they (pensioners) will always keep him in their prayers so that God's mercy is on him (Geingob) l, and that he should not be scared.

Tsanichab emphasised that the pensioners appreciate the increment in the government's pension grants, as well as the food bank. " We pray that God's wisdom is on him always. We believe that he will continuously assist the elderly. Don't stop, as the increments have upped the standards of living for us pensioners, " Tsanichab told The Namibian in an interview, which was also his year-end message.

Tsanichab said the food bank has changed the lives of many families, and that it had taken some burden from pensioners who care for their relatives from their government grants.

Geingob was then called upon to write off municipal debts for the elderly, and also to build more houses through the social housing programme throughout the country.

"Encourage local authorities to build more houses via social housing programmes so that we (elderly) live decently so that we can get out from shacks," Tsanichab pleaded.

The president of NSCA also thanked local authorities, non- governmental organisations, conservancies, mines, businesses and individuals for assisting pensioners when they have activities, or at times organises events for them. The NSCA is represented in the Oshikoto, Kunene, Erongo, Otjozunjupa, Khomas, Omaheke, //Karas and Hardap regions, it was formed in 2008 with the aim to unite pensioners, to uplift them, discourage drug and alcohol abuse as well as bringing them closer to God. Pensioners were called upon to shower their relatives with love, and show them the true meaning of Christmas.