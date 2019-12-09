Botswana: Masisi Lights Annual Christmas Tree

Gaborone — The seventh annual Christmas lighting of Gaborone's biggest Christmas tree was officially lit by the President, Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi and the First Lady, Ms Neo Masisi on December 6.

The 12 meter giant tree, courtesy of Limkokwing University, has been placed at Game City mall.

One of the objectives of the event was to extend a helping hand to the less fortunate.

As a result, SOS and Childline were recipients of this year's Christmas hampers, which included toys and backpacks.

The two centres work with orphans and vulnerable children.

Vice Chancellor of Limkokwing University, Dr Gape Kaboyakgosi stated that lighting of the tree marked the beginning of festive season.

Through their sponsor, New Capital Cinemas, 100 movie tickets would be donated to children from the two centres to enjoy a movie on the big screens.

Limkokwing University founder's message underscored the need for corporate social responsibility to be a mindset and not just an event.

The university has a track record of several CSR initiatives involving students through their Heal the World Foundation, where they improved the welfare of orphans and vulnerable children.

Sponsors at this year's event, included New Capital Cinema, Nandos and Turnstar Holdings.

Source : BOPA