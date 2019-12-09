Africa: Cyclone in Northen Mozambique Channel

8 December 2019
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — A cyclone has formed in the northern Mozambique Channel, and its current course will take it towards the western coast of Madagascar.

As of Sunday afternoon, the storm, named Cyclone Belna, was battering parts of the Comoro archipelago with sustained winds of 110 knots (about 170 kilometres an hour), and gusts of up to 135 knots, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Centre of the US Navy.

The storm is forecast to make landfall in northwest Madagascar on Monday evening. On its current course it does not pose a direct threat to Mozambique. Once it is over land, in Madagascar, the cyclone will dissipate.

The storm could endanger shipping in the Mozambique Channel, and the Mozambique National Meteorology Institute (INAM) warns that all vessels in the area should take precautions against rough seas.

