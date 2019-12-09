South Africa: Man Arrested for Raping 67-Year-Old Woman in Eastern Cape

Police in Willowvale in the Eastern Cape have arrested a 34-year-old man for alleged rape of a 67-year-old woman.

According to police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha, it is alleged that the victim was alone at her home at Dadamba Village, Willowvale on December 2 at around 19:00.

"The suspect kicked the door open and allegedly attacked the victim with a stick.

"The victim was dragged to her bedroom where the alleged rape took place.

"The suspect later took on his heels, but he was identified as he is a local man. [He] was traced and arrested on Saturday."

The suspect will appear before the Willowvale Magistrate's Court on Monday on a rape charge.

News24