Nigeria: Offa Poly Sanctions Official Indicted in Premium Times' Investigation

9 December 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Alfred Olufemi

Following a PREMIUM TIMES' investigation into alleged corrupt practices at the Federal Polytechnic Offa, Binta Oloyede has been removed as the Head of Mass Communication department.

This newspaper published the first part of the two-series investigation, which focused on illegal fees charged by the lecturers and associations.

For students of the institution, it has been unending lamentations emanating from constant and illegal requests for payments, this newspaper reported.

'Prompt sanction'

The spokesperson of the Federal Polytechnic Offa, Olayinka Iroye, on Sunday evening said Mr Oloyede was removed due to the findings revealed when the reporter approached the school for comments in June.

He stated that the action was in a bid to act on some of the concerns raised by the reporter eventually published in the report.

"The school has also set some materials in motion," he added.

It was gathered that Mr Oloyede was replaced with Wole Alawode, a senior lecturer in the department in August after PREMIUM TIMES first reached out.

Oloyede's undoing

Asides some 'illegal' fees paid in the school that was captured in the PREMIUM TIMES' report, the former departmental head was indicted for extortion.

Students of Mass Communication Department who were made to pay N1,500 for a publication named 'Book of Reading and Practical Manual', were never given copies of the book.

Even though this complaint cut across students from different levels, Mr Oloyede assured that he will commence the distribution of the materials to students.

"Now we have the materials ready and we will commence distribution next Wednesday," he announced to PREMIUM TIMES in July.

However, the students have not gotten the materials up till the time of filing this report.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko Arrested
Nigerian Publisher/Politician Rearrested in Court After Release
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.