Nigeria: Offa Poly Sanctions Official Indicted in Premium Times' Investigation

Following a PREMIUM TIMES' investigation into alleged corrupt practices at the Federal Polytechnic Offa, Binta Oloyede has been removed as the Head of Mass Communication department.

This newspaper published the first part of the two-series investigation, which focused on illegal fees charged by the lecturers and associations.

For students of the institution, it has been unending lamentations emanating from constant and illegal requests for payments, this newspaper reported.

'Prompt sanction'

The spokesperson of the Federal Polytechnic Offa, Olayinka Iroye, on Sunday evening said Mr Oloyede was removed due to the findings revealed when the reporter approached the school for comments in June.

He stated that the action was in a bid to act on some of the concerns raised by the reporter eventually published in the report.

"The school has also set some materials in motion," he added.

It was gathered that Mr Oloyede was replaced with Wole Alawode, a senior lecturer in the department in August after PREMIUM TIMES first reached out.

Oloyede's undoing

Asides some 'illegal' fees paid in the school that was captured in the PREMIUM TIMES' report, the former departmental head was indicted for extortion.

Students of Mass Communication Department who were made to pay N1,500 for a publication named 'Book of Reading and Practical Manual', were never given copies of the book.

Even though this complaint cut across students from different levels, Mr Oloyede assured that he will commence the distribution of the materials to students.

"Now we have the materials ready and we will commence distribution next Wednesday," he announced to PREMIUM TIMES in July.

However, the students have not gotten the materials up till the time of filing this report.