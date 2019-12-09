Nigeria: I Won't Seek Any Elective Position After 2023 - Goje

Abuja — A member of the National Assembly, Senator Danjuma Goje, has ruled out the possibility of his seeking re-election as a member of the upper chamber of the National Assembly.

The former two-time governor of Gombe State said he is fulfilled, having served his state as governor and Senator adding that he has no intention to vie for any elective position after 2023.

Goje who made this disclosure weekend at a programme, tagged, " Goje Empowerment Programme" at Pantami stadium, Gombe State, however, said he would remain active in national politics.

"Having contested and won all seven elections in addition to being a minister for the country, I strongly believe that Allah (SWT) has been extremely kind to me . I believe not many Nigerians are so lucky and blessed.

"It is in this light and having reached an advanced age, I wish to formally inform you that I have decided not to contest any election again. For the avoidance of doubt , I will not contest any election at all levels".

Goje said this will give younger politicians opportunity to grow and show case their God given talent especially in this digital age.

He, however, said this does not mean "that I will retire from politics far from that, I will continue to be active card carrying member of the APC and participate in all political activities at all levels except that I will not contest any election".

The former governor recalled how he ventured into politics, saying, "I have had rare opportunity of contesting and winning seven elections conducted at various levels by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

"In the Second Republic during Shagari's government, as a very young man , I contested and won election into the Bauchi State House of Assembly. In 1998 , I also contested and won election as a Senator for Gombe Central Senatorial district under defunct UNCP during Abacha's regime.

"I then in 2003 contested and won the governorship election of Gombe State , I was re-elected in 2007. In 2011, 2015 and 2019, I contested and won three senatorial elections for Gombe Central Senatorial district."

Goje, who chairs the Senate Committee on Marine Transport declared "I have every reason to thank Allah (SWT), the people of my primary constituency (Pindiga Emirate), Akko Local Government, Gombe State and indeed the entire country for giving me the very rare opportunity to rise from grass to grace as it is commonly said".

He pledged his continued support for the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

"At the National level , I will continue to be loyal and supportive of the President and Commander in Chief of Armed Forces, Muhammadu Buhari, and the government, of course I will continue to be active and loyal member of the National Assembly under the leadership of the Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan, my loyalty to the party under the Chairmanship of Adams Oshiomole is also unquestionable."