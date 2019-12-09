Nigeria: Yobe Suspends Traditional Ruler Over Alleged Sodomy With a Six-Year-Old Boy

9 December 2019
This Day (Lagos)

Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, has directed the suspension of the district Head of Fannami Ward, Lawan Mari from Bade Local Government for alleged sodomy with a six year-old-boy.

In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Home Affairs and Culture, Abdullahi Bego, said the governor has directed swift action against the district head.

The statement reads: "His Excellency has directed that appropriate administrative and legal measures be taken swiftly to investigate and prosecute the matter. "Consequently, the traditional ruler involved has been suspended indefinitely from his position as ward head of Fannami Ward, Gashu'a pending the outcome of police investigation into the matter. "A letter to that effect has already been served the ward head by Bade Local Government Council."

As directed, a letter of suspension has already been issued to the district head.

