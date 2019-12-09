Mozambique: All Stakeholders Should Work for Sustainable Goals

8 December 2019
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The Mozambican Minister of Economy and Finance, Adriano Maleiane, declared on Friday that the success of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the country depends on a National Development Strategy in which objectives and annual targets are harmonised.

Speaking in Maputo at a plenary session of the Development Observatory, Maleiane stressed that, if the SDG targets are to be achieved by the cut-off date of 2030, the involvement of all stakeholders is crucial, including central and local governments, civil society, private business, the academic world, parliamentary deputies, and international partners.

"We call for the commitment of everyone, in their sectors of work, thinking always of synergies and complementarities, bearing in mind the needs in terms of means of implementation, partnerships and financial resources", said the Minister.

He warned that the country faces major challenges in achieving the SDGs, notably climate change and vulnerability to natural disasters.

These problems, he urged, should be included in sector policies and strategies. Indeed, implementing "Agenda 2030" would depend on the principle of ensuring coordinaton between sectors.

Maleiane stressed that the government remains committed to interacting with its national and international partners.

The SDGs were adopted by 192 member states of the United Nations at a summit in New York in September 2015, which approved a 15 year global action plan for sustainable development, known as "Agenda 2030".

There are 17 SDGs, broken down into 169 targets and 232 indicators.

