Zimbabwe's Industrial Hemp Project Ahead of Schedule

8 December 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Leroy Dzenga

Zimbabwe's industrial hemp which was planted just over two months ago is growing ahead of anticipated schedule as the climatic conditions in the country are different from Europe where the seed was bred.

The pioneering hemp currently being grown by Zimbabwe Industrial Hemp Trust for study purposes at Harare Central Prison was supposed to take four months to harvest but will now take three months.

In September, Zimbabwe decriminalised the farming of industrial hemp for industrial purposes, although it must be done after seeking explicit ministerial permission.

In an interview with The Herald at the site which is now a high security area, Zimbabwe Industrial Hemp Trust Research and Development head Katy Percival said the day length differences seed source region and Zimbabwe are contributing to this unexpected outcome.

"All the cultivars we have grown we have received from Europe where there is an average of 17 hours day length and here we have an average of 13 and half hours of day length. The plants have initiated flowering a lot earlier and this means they will produce seed earlier," she said.

A cultivar is an agricultural variety or strain originating under strict scientific monitoring, it is planted to be studied for data collection in most cases.

The early setting of seeds means the crop will only be used for seed purposes due to a lack of adequate height.

"The crops started developing its flowers a month earlier which is why we haven't had the height and why it can only be grown for seed. We expect the cultivars here to get to a final height of 1,5 metres which is perfect for a seed crop. But if you want to grow industrial hemp for fibre and other uses it has to grow up to three metres or more," said Ms Percival.

Although there is more observation needed, the trust believes the conditions here are conducive for large scale industrial hemp farming.

"We have been seeing good signs, already we are seeing differences between the five cultivars we have tried. There are two whose germination has proven not to be good under these conditions and three which have shown immense potential.

We need to collect more data before we can effectively say this is the most conducive cultivars we should have in the country," said Ms Percival.

There has been confusion on whether or not industrial hemp is the as marijuana which is abused as a psychoactive antidepressant by some.

Industrial hemp -canabis sativa - does not have properties (THC) which bring the "high" chased by those smoking marijuana, so it does not alter mood and behaviour even after consumption.

It is considered a versatile plant with more than 100 uses with commercial potential, these include paper production, beauty care oils and fishing nets from the fibre.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Business
Agribusiness
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko Arrested
Nigerian Publisher/Politician Rearrested in Court After Release
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.