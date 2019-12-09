Ghana: GFA, Startimes U.S.$17.9 Million Broadcast Deal Abrogated

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is inviting bids from media organizations for the television and radio rights of its contents.

This development follows the mutual abrogation of the $17.9m broadcast rights contract with Chinese broadcast giants StarTimes which was signed under the erstwhile Kwesi Nyantakyi led administration in 2016.

"I can confirm that the GFA and StarTimes have mutually abrogated the broadcast right contract signed between the two parties three years ago," a reticent acting spokesperson of the FA Tamimu Issah told Times Sports on phone yesterday.

In November 2016, the Chinese pay-TV firm acquired media rights for the Ghana Premier League (GPL), the MTN FA Cup, the Gala, National Division One League, Women's League and the Juvenile League for a period of 10 years.

Per the deal StarTimes were expected to also provide 10 artificial pitches and a fully equipped modern OB van to the GFA over during the duration of the contract, whiles investing more in the production of programmes on Ghana Premier League and broadcast more matches of the league in Ghana and other African countries.

It is unclear what led to the latest turn of events, especially with the imminent start of the Ghana Premier League of December 27 as well as the other leagues under the GFA.

However, checks by the Times Sports revealed that chieftains at the GFA believed the previous contract was ambiguous in terms of clarity on the contract, its duration among a host of other concerns which had tongues wagging all over.

A source close to both camps revealed to this paper that it was in this light that both parties decided to mutually abrogate the deal, a decision that was arrived at weeks ago.

"The StarTimes deal caused a major uproar after it signing, with many Ghanaians raising eyebrows about the content and duration which was initially for five years but ended up becoming 10 years deal instead, and this brought a major disaffection to the FA."

According to the source, the present GFA administration wants to streamline every contract under its belt and where possible open it up for every Ghanaian to be in the know as to what is contained in every contract it enters, hence the move.

"They are a listening administration and as part of the #BringBackTheLove campaign they want to have the goodwill of Ghanaians because for them they believe that the game is for the people of Ghana and having a say in how it is managed is the sure way to go."

The GFA thus is in inviting bids from media organisations for the television broadcast as well as radio rights for its competitions, a statement on the FA website said on Thursday.

"Bidders are allowed to bid for all the marketing assets including the GPL, Division One and Women's Premier League, FA Cup and Sanford Women's FA Cup or any combination of the assets.

Deadline for the submission of bids is 5pm on

Tuesday, December 10, 2019, the statement added.