Ghana: Draughts Open

6 December 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Followers of draughts will be treated to some delightful games as the Tema Open Draughts championship begins today.

Slated for the Tema Community 5, near Aponkye Clinic this morning, the two-day event is expected to attract some of the nation's finest players.

Top players coming for the crackers are former national champions - Mensah Mantey, C.K Larkai and George Afrifa (Kickway). Other stars who have confirmed their participation are Ekow Richard, Osa, Paapa Kyei, Ekow Simple, Darling, Ortega, David, Derrick and Arday.

According to organisers, a token registration fee will be paid by players.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko Arrested
Nigerian Publisher/Politician Rearrested in Court After Release
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.