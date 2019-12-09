Ghana: Draughts Open

Followers of draughts will be treated to some delightful games as the Tema Open Draughts championship begins today.

Slated for the Tema Community 5, near Aponkye Clinic this morning, the two-day event is expected to attract some of the nation's finest players.

Top players coming for the crackers are former national champions - Mensah Mantey, C.K Larkai and George Afrifa (Kickway). Other stars who have confirmed their participation are Ekow Richard, Osa, Paapa Kyei, Ekow Simple, Darling, Ortega, David, Derrick and Arday.

According to organisers, a token registration fee will be paid by players.