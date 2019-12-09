Ghana: Barni Aiming for 3rd PGA Gold Fields Trophy

Professional Golfer Kojo Barni has set his sights on winning a third consecutive trophy at the 2019 Professional Golfers Association (PGA) Gold Fields Championship scheduled for the Damang course from December 4-7.

Barni, 35, a Golf tutor and member of the Tarkwa Golf Club won the previous two editions in 2017 and 2018 and is bent on adding this year's to his trophy haul.

Speaking at the opening of this year's event, Mr Barni disclosed that he is focused on winning the trophy for the third time and for keeps.

He reckoned that it would not come easy but was poised and in good shape heading into the competition and would hopefully be declared the winner by close of event on Saturday.

"I am very ready for this year's championship, where my aim is to win for the third time in three years and for keeps.

"The win won't come easy especially with the modifications to the course, but as a professional, I have braced myself for the challenge ahead.

"Though I'm keen on making history, I can't hide the fact that the take home prize of GH¢40,000 is a major boost to deliver at this competition," he added.

Barni would need to ward off stiff competition from Vincent Torgah, and 14 other professionals from across Africa that will be looking to unseat him.

The championship has 60 golfers from Ghana, with 14 from Togo, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Zimbabwe and Cote D'Ivoire.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Kwaku Asare Ofusu Hene, Vice President (PGA) at the tee-off to commence this year's competition, noted that the annual GoldFields Championship is a platform to assemble Professional and Amateur Golfers across Africa who are willing to compete at the highest level as well as celebrate golf in Ghana each year.

According to him, the PGA seeks to produce top-notch golfers that would be able to compete at any golf championship in Africa and beyond.

"Golf is a professional sport and we are expecting an excellent output at this edition, where unknown names in professionals category can rub shoulders with front-runners like Kojo Barni, Vincent Torgah and the likes.

"We are looking forward to the young talents writing their names in the good books of this tournament."

He added that "we have some few changes to the golf course, which is aimed at preparing golfers for bigger championships that may lie ahead."

Organisers have set GH¢40,000 as the prize money for the Professional Golfers with GH¢10,000 was earmarked for the winner in the seniors event.