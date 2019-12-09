Namibia: LPM Petition ECN At Keetmanshoop

The Landless People's Movement (LPM), ||Kharas regional leadership and the party's supporters staged a peaceful demonstration here on Friday, demanding a rerun of the 2019 presidential and National Assembly elections.

The group handed over their petition detailing their concerns to the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) through its regional office at Keemanshoop.

Reading the petition, the group's spokesperson, Easter Isaak, said the LPM calls for the nullification of the 2019 presidential and National Assembly elections, and that the ECN has lost all credibility to be independent, fair and impartial.

'The fact that the ECN delayed announcing the final election results has raised concerns regarding the authenticity, legitimacy and validity of the election results,' he said.

The group claimed that they have received information of hackers working with the ECN to alter election results in favour of the ruling party and its presidential candidate, and they demand that the ECN gives clarity on its involvement in such matters.

"We condemn this practice as unconstitutional and anti-democratic. According to the ECN, they experienced connectivity challenges relating to the transmission of election results. It is hard to believe that in the 21st century, connectivity challenges take that long,' reads the petition.

They furthermore state that many voters in the Keetmanshoop Urban and Rural constituencies were prevented ftom voting because they obtained their voters' cards during the supplementary voters registration process this year.

"Why were these voters denied their constitutional right to vote? We demand for a rerun of the election, we call on the international community to intervene in this regard. We further wish to warn the ECN on its handling of the upcoming regional council by-elections. We demand fair, free and credible elections in Namibia,' the petition adds.

Receiving the petition was the ECN ||Kharas regional coordinator, Augustinus Ucham, who said he will forward it to head office to the relevant authorities to deal with the concerns of the group. - Nampa