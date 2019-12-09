Namibia: Elections Are Not Over Yet - Itula

Independent presidential candidate Panduleni Itula says the elections are far from over as the election results were rigged by president Hage Geingob and his handclappers.

Itula said he is the rightful presidential candidate who has won the 2019 general elections, based on merit.

He made these remarks during a mass meeting with leaders of the different opposition parties at Embandu sports stadium, where his supporters and sympathisers were gathered in their thousands on Sunday.

"I was not surprised when someone was eager to declare himself a winner even before the results came in, and when the elections were not over yet. I was not surprised when one declared the election results when the results were still coming in, and one wonders which elections were over yet. It is not over yet. If the message is not clear yet to Geingob, if the message is not clear to the ECN, the message is clear to the masses here that we can no longer tolerate corruption from anybody, and we are not going to be pushed any further. We are within the law, and we will stand firm as a brave nation. We will stand firm knowing that we respect the rule of law," he said.

He told the masses to remain calm as their votes will be returned to the rightful candidates, and their democratic rights will be maintained.

"I can once again say that I won the elections truly. You have emerged victorious, and no one can take away that victory from you. You are the rightful winners of these elections, and nobody can dispute that. It is time for change, and that change is in one direction. Change to ensure that you prosper, change to ensure decent pensions for the elderly, change to ensure land delivery and housing for all, change to ensure that farmers are sustained, change to ensure that youths are employed, and change to ensure that the country's resource are shared equally amongst all the inhabitants," he stated.

Itula said he will give the government a grace period of six months to recover all the money which has disappeared from the country's coffers through corrupt ways.

Itula added that thousands of fishermen who lost their jobs in the fishing industry over the years have been deprived of their livelihood, and have been denied their right to work in the country of their birth.

"It is very common for us all to come together as leaders of the different political parties and fight for a common goal, hence it is an end for people to belong to a different political party living in the same house and have friction between them. The harmony that you will see developing from such gatherings will bring all people together, and the colour of one's skin will no longer define who they are. We will become a proud nation that will no longer be defined by political parties, tribes or colour. Once we are united, we shall be able to unite and develop our country further," he stated.

Itula noted that when he eventually becomes the rightful president of the country, he will ensure financial freedom and provision of youth employment.

"We are in a very bad situation. Our country has been sold away, you might not be aware of that, but much of our wealth has been sold away and we have to come and renegotiate everything and replace everything taken away from us. We have made sure that we own a certain percentage in our mines. Justice will prevail, and it does not matter how long it takes, but it shall prevail, and before 25 December, you shall have a new president," said Itula.

He therefore cautioned his supporters to maintain peace at all times, and respect the laws in place.