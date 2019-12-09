Egypt/Liberia: Four Liberian Referees Off to Egypt

6 December 2019
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Anthony Kokoi

... For CAF Confederation Cup Assignment

Four Liberian referees, Hassan Corneh, Sekou S. Konneh Jr, Joel W. Doe, and George Rogers Jr., have left the country to honor an assignment in the CAF Confederation Cup in Cairo, Egypt.

The quartet will officiate the Confederation Cup Group 'A' match between Pyramid FC of Egypt, and Nouadhibou of Mauritania on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo.

Referee Corneh will serve as center referee, and will be ably assisted by referees Konneh as assistant referee-1, Doe as Assistant referee-2, while Rogers will serve as reserved referee.

They were among nine Liberian referees that the Referees Committee of the football world governing body (FIFA), approved earlier this year to officiate in international football competitions in 2019.

The referees have over the years enjoyed the confidence of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) by getting assignments to officiate in several CAF competitions.

The match between Pyramid FC and Nouadhibou will be the second round of matches in the group stage of the competition.

Pyramid are atop of the group with three points following a 3-1 win over Enugu Rangers of Nigeria on Sunday, December 1, while Nouadhibou are in the third position on the log after losing 3-2 against second place Al Masry of Egypt in their opening fixture.

Read the original article on Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Observer

Most Popular
Egypt
West Africa
Liberia
Sport
Soccer
North Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko Arrested
Nigerian Publisher/Politician Rearrested in Court After Release
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.