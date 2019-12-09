Tanzania: Donate Blood, RC Appeals to People

9 December 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Meddy Mulisa in Bukoba

KAGERA Regional Commissioner (RC) Brig Gen Marco Gaguti has appealed to community members to donate blood in order to save more lives.

He also called upon doctors and nurses at the Bukoba Regional Referral hospital to pull up their socks and give quality services to patients.

The RC made the appeals recently while leading hundreds of Bukoba residents to launch celebrations to mark 58 years of Tanzania's independence by participating in cleaning up the Bukoba central market complex.

Later, he visited the Bukoba Regional Referral hospital where he donated blood, alongside other senior government officials, including the Kagera Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS), Prof Faustin Kamuzora and the Regional Police Commander (RPC), Revocatus Malimi.

Mr Gaguti showered praise on the achievements recorded during the President John Magufuli-led four-year administration so far.

Within the period, three hospitals were constructed in Kyerwa, Karagwe and Bukoba districts, as well as 14 health centres. Plus, secondary schools that include Ihungo, Kahororo and Bukoba, which were damaged by the September 10, 2016 5.9 magnitude earthquake, were rehabilitated.

Construction of a new steamer to cost about 152bn/- was in the final stages and the project would be completed in March, next year.

Also, major rehabilitation of MV Victoria was nearing completion.

