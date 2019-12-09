Tanzania: 1,000 Children Get Health Cards Pledge

A CHARITY organisation known as Time To Help has promised to provide insurance cards from National Health Insurance (NHIF) to more than 1,000 children living in a difficult environment in 2020.

The promise was given yesterday by the organisation's Public Relations Officer Mbwana Kitendo, during the handover ceremony of various items to Baba Oreste Centre of children with mental and physical disabilities in Bunju A in Dar es Salaam.

The organisation organised a two-kilometre charity walk over the weekend aimed at sensitizing community members to help children with different disabilities in the country and give them all the rights they deserve.

Mbwana said his organisation came up with the idea to provide insurance cards to children with disabilities to enable them get quality health services when they fall sick as part of community service provision.

"We intend to provide more than 1,000 insurance cards to different centres in 2020, to take care of children who live in difficult environments and those with disabilities, we promise that in execution of our idea, we will give priority to Baba Oreste centre because we believe the children here need community support and care," he said.

Mbwana said recently, his organisation facilitated healthy insurance cards to more than 50 children who are taken care of in different orphanage centres in Zanzibar.

He said Time To Help, a global organisation which was established in 2006 in Tanzania, focuses on helping needy children in areas of education, health, food, shelter and water from different families and schools from various part of the country.

"We have been building new classrooms where there is a need and renovate the old ones. We also build modern toilets in different schools.

These initiatives are aimed at creating a conducive learning environment for Tanzanian students, to complement government efforts in improving education in the country," he said.

He cited schools that benefited from Time To Help initiatives as including Kawe B Primary School, Boko, Temboni, Kifuru, Kisarawe, Idris Abdul Wakil in Mpiji Majohe and Golan in Kimara, Dar es Salaam, adding that many schools will be reached by his organisation in the near future.