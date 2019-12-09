Cameroon: National Physical Education Day Launched

Activities to mark the celebrations of the 11th edition of the day kicked off in Yaounde yesterday, December 5, 2019.

The Cardinal Paul Emile Leger National Centre for People with Disabilities (CNRPH) in Etoug-Ebe, Yaounde was the venue of the official launch of the 11th edition of the National Physical Education Day yesterday, December 5, 2019 on the theme: "The practice of physical education: A major assert for social cohesion." Schools from the Yaounde VI Subdivision clad in their uniforms could be seen in strategic corners to take part in the event. This year's celebration is particular as focus is on the disabled persons. Speaking at the occasion, the Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Narcisse Mouelle Kombi, personal representative of the Head of State said the practice of physical education remains an important vector for the preservation of health and well-being and the growth of the people. He said the government has made continuous efforts in providing sports and leisure infrastructure to enable every Cameroonian practice sports in good condition. This is seen in the construction of recreational and cultural centres like Parcours Vita donated by the Head of State in Bamenda, Yaounde and Douala as well as the Yaounde Multipurpose Sports Complex. He said the construction or rehabilitation of infrastructure earmarked for the CHAN 2020 and the AFCON 2021 will densify in a significant manner the capacity of Cameroon in the domain of modern and futurist sports infrastructure. Mouelle Kombi said the public without exception need to be sensitised on the benefits of the practice of physical and sports activities so that every Cameroonian can have a good life style and be capable of improving their health at a reduced cost through the practice of sports.

The children of the CNRPH used sketches and dance to pass on their message of peace. Minister Narcisse Mouelle Kombi used the occasion to donate sports equipment to the boarders of the centre. The event took place in the presence of members of government, representatives of the diplomatic corps, authorities of the Centre Region and other invitees.