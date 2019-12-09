Sudan: Dr. Hamdok Addresses High-Level Events in Washington

Washington — The program of the visit of the Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, to the United States has included a number of important meetings and a number of high-level events in Washington.

He and the accompanying delegation have met with the Assistant Secretary of Defense, the Chairman and members of the American Commission on Religious Freedom, the Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), the Chairperson of the Committee on Africa in the House of Representatives and the Chairperson of the African-American Congressional Bloc.

During these meetings, the Prime Minister reviewed the developments in Sudan after the glorious December Revolution, and talked about the priorities of the transitional government, affirming his government's desire to normalize relations with the United States and called for the removal of Sudan from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism.

The American side affirmed in all these meetings the US support to the transitional government in Sudan and its work to remove obstacles to the full normalization of relations between the two countries and enhancement of the cooperation between the two countries on regional and international issues of common concern.

The Prime Minister also addressed an open meeting organized in his honor by the Atlantic Center for Studies and broadcast by a number of local channels, highlighting on the internal situation in Sudan following the ousting of the former regime and progress of the bilateral relations with the United States.

Meanwhile, the Afro-American Business Council held a lunch in honor of Dr. Hamdok and his accompanying ministerial delegation which was attended by a number of senior American businessmen, some of whom expressed their desire to visit Sudan.

During this occasion, the Prime Minister spoke about the large potentialities and opportunities of investment in Sudan and invited the Afro-American Businessmen Council to visit Sudan to explore the opportunities of investment in it.