Gambia: Two Soldiers in Detention for 2 Years Without Trial

5 December 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Mustapha Jallow

Two Gambian soldiers are still under detention for 2 years now without any court trial, as GAF await directives for action to be taken against them.

The detained soldiers are Warrant Officer Class 1 (WOC1), Ismaila Jammeh and Alieu Jeng, also Warrant Officer Class 1 (WOC1).

Lieutenant Malick Sanyang, the Deputy spokesperson of the Gambia Armed Forces (GAF), has on Wednesday, told this paper that GAF is yet to receive anything officially indicating whether to release them based on recommendations similar to that of the four who were released earlier.

"We still continue to await further directives as GAF, just like it was done in the case of the ones that have been released already," he added.

He said, "We are aware of the constitutional provision but the issue now is beyond us. Hence they all appeared before the TRRC and a directive was given for GAF to release them, those who were already released."

According to the GAF PRO, it is in the same spirit they continue to wait for further instructions to come regarding exactly what they should do.

However, he said access to these detainees is granted. "They are not denied any visit. The only thing that has been done is to keep them within the Barracks and not allow them to go home."

"If today we receive the same instruction for conditional release as before we are going to release them just like before," he concluded.

It could be recalled that WOC1 Jammeh, was arrested and detained at Yundum Barracks on Friday, 17 March, 2017.

He was picked-up by the military police and taken to the Guards Battalion in Fajara, where he spent days before he was finally transferred to another detention centre.

WOC1 Jeng, who was residing at Hamza Barracks, was also arrested in 2017, immediately after the departure of the former Gambian leader Yahya Jammeh.

The ex-bodyguard of former vice President Madam Isatou Njie-Saidy, was part of the soldiers who were selected for peacekeeping mission to Darfur in 2017. But the soldier's name was later taken off the list and he got arrested on the orders of ex-CDS Ousman Badgie.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Legal Affairs
Human Rights
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko Arrested
Nigerian Publisher/Politician Rearrested in Court After Release
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.