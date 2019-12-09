Gambia: Ex-Anderlecht Boss Denies Initiating Signing of Gambia's Sanneh

5 December 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Sulayman Bah

Former Chief Executive Officer of Anderlecht Luc Devroe has denied initiating the acquisition of Gambia's Bubacarr Sanneh.

The 53-year-old was a board member of serial Belgian premier league champions Anderlecht when the Scorpion was being signed from Midtjyland last August.

Bubacarr had scooped the Danish league title with Midtjyland as his market value soared in face of bombardment of interest from clubs abroad.

A desperate Anderlecht were scouring the market to fix their patchy back-line and thought the Gambian fit their criteria, consequently parting with eight million euros to bring him on board.

And Luc Devroe who got sacked for the bad recruitment he has sanctioned, continues to be fingered as the man who also signed the 25-year-old Bundung-born.

This whole drama culminates from the defender's unimpressive spell at Anderlecht leading to his loan to the Turkish League where he continues to be overlooked.

There have been reports he could head back to Denmark with Brondby or Copenhagen -two of the Scandinavian country's biggest clubs -believe to be making enquiries over his availability on loan.

Grilled on Sanneh's case, Devroe denied leading the signing but said he baulked at the eight million price , feeling it was astronomical.

'With Sanneh, there are three purchases made by the chairman. There was green loose compared to Sanneh, but not at all for that price. We also had other options,' he tells Sudinfo.

